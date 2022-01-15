Arooga’s Shelton location reopens Sunday with new owners

SHELTON — Arooga’s Grille House and Sports Bar, which closed during the height of the pandemic, will be opening its doors again under new ownership Sunday.

The 387 Bridgeport Ave. eatery reopens with a menu featuring award-winning wings and dozens of beers, according to David McBride, of McBride Holding Company, LLC, the owner of Arooga’s New England franchise locations.

“We are thrilled to reopen this beautiful location,” said Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar President and co-founder Gary Huether, Jr. “We love the Shelton community, and we look forward to serving them again under the strong leadership of David McBride and his team.”

The site features 85 wall-to-wall TVs and a menu featuring scratch-made appetizers such as its big pretzel, hand-breaded mozzarella triangles and pepper Jack cubes, and its five-time Buffalo Wing Festival award-winning wings, plus hand-crafted cocktails made from real juices and premium spirits, and a beer list featuring 40 drafts including many local craft favorites.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be opening in Shelton,” said James Belli, co-owner of McBride Holding Company. “The community has been welcoming and wonderful and we look forward to providing the community a place to come and enjoy great food, great service and some stellar games.”

The eatery will open at 11 a.m., and the first 100 fans to line up will be entered into a random drawing for prizes such as free appetizers, free entrees, free desserts, and free handhelds, and 20 participants will win free wings for a year.

“We have worked very hard and diligently to prepare both our facility and our staff for opening week,” said Rich Cady, director of operations for McBride Holding Company. “We can’t wait to welcome in each and every guest into Arooga’s.”

For more information about the grand opening, follow the location’s Facebook page for the most up to date news. New Arooga’s fans are encouraged to download Arooga’s mobile app on the Google Play or Apple stores to get a head start on their loyalty account set up.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com