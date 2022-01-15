Arooga’s Shelton location reopens Sunday with new owners
1 of6
Mayor Mark Lauretti was among those celebrating the reopening of Arooga's Grille House and Sports Bar at 387 Bridgeport Ave. in Shelton on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. The eatery will hold its official reopening on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less
2 of6
Arooga's Grille House and Sports Bar at 387 Bridgeport Ave. in Shelton is opening under new ownership on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. The owners held a special ribbon cutting with friends and city officials on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6
Arooga’s Grille House and Sports Bar, located at 387 Bridgeport Ave., Shelton, will be reopening its doors Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, under new ownership.
Contributed photo / Show More Show Less
5 of6
Arooga’s Grille House and Sports Bar, located at 387 Bridgeport Ave., Shelton, will be reopening its doors Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, under new ownership.
Contributed photo / Show More Show Less
6 of6
SHELTON — Arooga’s Grille House and Sports Bar, which closed during the height of the pandemic, will be opening its doors again under new ownership Sunday.
The 387 Bridgeport Ave. eatery reopens with a menu featuring award-winning wings and dozens of beers, according to David McBride, of McBride Holding Company, LLC, the owner of Arooga’s New England franchise locations.
Brian Gioiele has been working with weekly newspapers, including stints as editor in Weston, Monroe and now Shelton, since 1993. He has covered all aspects of local and state news and sports, winning awards for sports and news writing. He has spent the rest of his time with his four children, watching Boston sports and soccer.