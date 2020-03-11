Around 30 graves discovered at New Mexico construction site

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Around 30 graves from what is believed to be a former cemetery have been found at a construction site in New Mexico.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports workers at a construction site in downtown Santa Fe found human remains in February and more remains have since been found.

Archaeologist Alysia Abbott told the city’s Archaeological Review Committee last week that her team is in the early stages of formalizing a testing plan for the future site of a retirement community.

The remains are believed to have been buried in what was once the original Masons and Odd Fellow Cemetery, which was closed in the early 1900s.

The Territorial Legislature incorporated the Masons and Odd Fellows Cemetery in 1853. Abbott says it was closed in the early 1900s, and most graves were moved to other cemeteries in Santa Fe.