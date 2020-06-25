Arrest made in Texas Capitol vandalism

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with vandalizing the Texas Capitol during a May 30 “Black Lives Matter” demonstration.

Keegan Dalton Godsey, 23, of Austin, was arrested Tuesday after being charged with felony criminal mischief, riot, and interference with public duties, according to a statement by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Court records list him as free on bond, and a message to his attorney Thursday was not immediately returned.

During the protest, monuments and fixtures were damaged, as well as DPS patrol vehicles, according to the statement. The Capitol grounds were closed during the protests, and the DPS said several of its troopers were injured.

Following the protest, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott called in the National Guard to help guard the Capitol and reinforce state and local law enforcement officers.