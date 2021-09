WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police have announced an arrest in the drive-by shooting death of a Wichita man earlier this week.

Jesus Manzano-Legarda, 21, was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Jacquez Carter, police said. Manzano-Legarda also was booked on suspicion of failure to comply.