Arrest made in shooting of California Highway Patrol in LA

AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A bloodhound helped police track down a suspect who was wanted in the shooting of a California Highway Patrol officer during a Monday traffic stop in Los Angeles, authorities said Tuesday.

The officer is hospitalized in critical but stable condition. He is expected to recover from multiple gunshot wounds he sustained in the shooting, according to Officer Ramberto Salcido, a spokesperson for the CHP’s Southern Division. The officer is a 27-year-old man who has been on the force for less than a year; his name has not been made public.