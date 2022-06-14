Skip to main content
Arrest made in shooting of California Highway Patrol in LA

This undated image released by the California Highway Patrol shows Pejhmaun Iraj Khosroabadi, 33, who was in custody Tuesday, June 14, 2022, for the wounding of a California Highway Patrol officer who was shot during a traffic stop in Los Angeles, authorities said. (California Highway Patrol via AP)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A bloodhound helped police track down a suspect who was wanted in the shooting of a California Highway Patrol officer during a Monday traffic stop in Los Angeles, authorities said Tuesday.

The officer is hospitalized in critical but stable condition. He is expected to recover from multiple gunshot wounds he sustained in the shooting, according to Officer Ramberto Salcido, a spokesperson for the CHP’s Southern Division. The officer is a 27-year-old man who has been on the force for less than a year; his name has not been made public.

Pejhmaun Iraj Khosroabadi surrendered to police Tuesday morning in a homeless encampment in the Van Nuys area of the San Fernando Valley after a SWAT team responded to the scene. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The shooting occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Monday after the officer stopped a sedan in the Studio City area. An altercation broke out and Khosroabadi allegedly pulled out a gun, fired multiple times at the officer and ran away.

A community member saw the officer wounded on the ground and summoned nearby officers, according to Michel Moore, chief of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators do not yet know what prompted the altercation or exactly why the officer pulled over the sedan, Salcido said.

Moore said members of the SWAT team had fired tear gas into a nearby Van Nuys apartment — believed to be Khosroabadi's — but he wasn't there, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

A police bloodhound named Piper tracked Khosroabadi to a tent in the homeless encampment, Salcido said. The sedan he had been driving was discovered in the apartment’s parking garage, according to Moore.

Khosroabadi will be treated for unspecified injuries and booked on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer, Salcido said.

