Arrest made in stabbing death of woman in eastern Nebraska

MALMO, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have arrested the fiance of a woman found stabbed to death in the small eastern Nebraska community of Malmo, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The patrol said in a news release Thursday that Kolton Barnes, 35, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and felony animal cruelty.

The body of Kayla Matulka, 27, was found by a neighbor Wednesday morning in her home in Malmo, the patrol said. A dog also was found dead in the home.

Barnes was being held Thursday in the Saunders County Jail.

Malmo is a village of about 120 people, located 34 miles north of Lincoln.