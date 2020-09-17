Arrowhead, Mizzou Arena to be used as polling places

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two of Missouri's largest sports arenas will be used as polling places in November, election officials said.

Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs, will be a polling place on Nov. 3. In Columbia, some voters will be able to cast their ballots at Mizzou Arena.

Athletes across the county have led efforts to increase voter registration and promote the importance of voting as part of the response to social justice issues raised since the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and safety Tyrann Mathieu have led voter registration drives and the Chiefs organization has posted videos on social media encouraging people to vote.

Missouri athletes have held marches and rallies that included messages urging people to vote. On Wednesday, the basketball team released a video featuring players Mitchell Smith and Dru Smith saying they will push to have the entire team register to vote this year.

Basketball coach Cuonzo Martin said on Twitter it was vital that everyone has a chance to vote.

“We’re thankful to be able to open the doors of our home and commit to making sure the Columbia community has that opportunity,” he said.