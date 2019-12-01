Art exhibits at Albuquerque airport draw attention

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque’s airport is getting international attention for its current display of art.

The Sunport's Lowriders and Hot Rods Car Culture exhibit has landed a spot on the latest list of top airport exhibits in the world by the quarterly publication ArtDesk.

The current exhibit features an array of photos and a 1964 Chevy Impala.

The airport also has a permanent collection of more than 100 pieces that include Native American, Hispanic and Southwestern works overseen by Max Baptiste, who has taken on the airport’s newly added role of art curator.

Baptiste tells Albuquerque television station KRQE he’s not surprised about the recent recognition since New Mexico is what he describes as “an amazing arts community.”

He says the aim is to create a sense of pride and that airports are a great spot for doing that.