Art show spotlights Wesley Village’s resident works

Jim Horahan, a resident of Wesley Heights, shared his paintings and artwork with his neighbors and friends at a recent art show held at Wesley Village.

During a recent conversation with Horahan, Linda Fera, activity director at Wesley Heights, discovered he had quite a collection of artwork in his apartment as well as in a local storage unit

“I was so surprised to find he had this hidden talent,” Fera said. “The artwork in his apartment was impressive on its own, but when I saw the photos of his other pieces, I just decided we needed to do this for him.”

Horahan, currently in his 70s, only started to paint about 20 years ago. He was completely self-taught and created hundreds of pieces; many are kept by family, while others hang in offices throughout Manhattan.

“My dad had a gallery in Westport for some time,” said Kathy McNeil, Horahan’s daughter, who attended the show with her daughter Maggie. “He finds true joy in it.”

Fera commented on how Horahan “was completely in his element,” while setting up for the show and staging his pieces.

Karen Diez, Horahan’s other daughter, and Louis, his grandson, also attended the show. According to Karen, Louis is the family member who inherited his grandfather’s artistic ability.

“He really is very talented,” she said.

Horahan is just one of the many talented residents living at Wesley Village. Throughout the year, the communities on campus host similar events to showcase residents’ artwork, collections and memorabilia.

