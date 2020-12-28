As COVID-19 ravages US, shootings, killings are also up COREY WILLIAMS, Associated Press Dec. 28, 2020 Updated: Dec. 28, 2020 12:34 p.m.
1 of6 FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2020 file photo, Rockford police and other law enforcement agencies investigate the scene of a shooting at a bowling alley in Rockford, Ill. In Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and even smaller Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Milwaukee, 2020 has been deadly not only because of the pandemic, but because gun violence is spiking. It is the same for other mid-sized cities. Last year, there were 18 homicides in Rockford, a city of about 170,000 people in northern Illinois. More than 30 have been killed so far this year, including three Saturday at a bowling alley. (Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star via AP) Scott P. Yates/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2020 file photo, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during a news conference in Washington. Homicides in Detroit, New York, Philadelphia and other cities have topped 2019 numbers as violence surged while much of the U.S. struggled during the coronavirus pandemic. "We're all sick of the heinous crimes in our city," said Bowser. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP, File) Shawn Thew/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2020 file photo, a woman kneels on the ground outside the University of Chicago Medicine's Comer Children's Hospital where a 8-year-old girl was taken after being killed in a shooting that wounded three others in Chicago. In Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and even smaller Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Milwaukee, 2020 has been deadly not only because of the pandemic, but because gun violence is spiking. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP, File) Armando L. Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2020 file photo, police work the scene where a 8-year-old girl was killed and two adults were shot when someone shot into a car in Chicago. In Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and even smaller Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Milwaukee, 2020 has been deadly not only because of the pandemic, but because gun violence is spiking. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP, File) Armando L. Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2020 file photo, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx speaks during a news conference in Chicago. In Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and even smaller Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Milwaukee, 2020 has been deadly not only because of the pandemic, but because gun violence is spiking. "The COVID crisis and the economic shutdown is forcing people into their homes, creating conditions where people are more volatile," said Foxx. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 FILE - In this July 10, 2020 file photo, Detroit Police Chief James Craig shows a photograph of the handgun used by a man who shot at police officers at close range while they were arresting his friend. In Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and even smaller Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Milwaukee, 2020 has been deadly not only because of the pandemic, but because gun violence is spiking. "I think the pandemic has had a significant emotional impact on people across the country," Craig said. "Individuals are not processing how they manage disputes." (John T. Greilick/Detroit News via AP, File) John T. Greilick/AP Show More Show Less
DETROIT (AP) — When Andre Avery drives his commercial truck through Detroit, he keeps his pistol close.
Avery, 57, grew up in the Motor City and is aware that homicides and shootings are surging, even though before the pandemic they were dropping in Detroit and elsewhere. His gun is legal, and he carries it with him for protection.