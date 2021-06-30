As COVID recedes in prisons, will any lessons learned stick? KATIE PARK and KERI BLAKINGER of The Marshall Project and CLAUDIA LAUER of The Associated Press June 30, 2021 Updated: June 30, 2021 6:20 a.m.
Derrick Johnson had a makeshift mask. He had the spray bottle of bleach and extra soap that corrections officers provided. But he still spent every day crammed in a unit with 63 other men in a Florida prison, crowding into hallways on their way to meals and sleeping feet from one another at night.
As the coronavirus ravaged the Everglades Correctional Institution, Johnson was surrounded by the sounds of coughing and requests for Tylenol. And while he thought a lot of the prison’s policies were ineffective at protecting prisoners, he also wondered if that was the best the facility could do.
KATIE PARK and KERI BLAKINGER of The Marshall Project and CLAUDIA LAUER of The Associated Press