Asia stocks follow Wall Street down as Fed fights inflation JOE McDONALD, AP Business Writer Sep. 22, 2022 Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 1:49 a.m.
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve delivered another big interest rate hike and raised its outlook for more to cool galloping inflation.
Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil prices edged higher.