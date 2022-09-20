Asian lender ADB cuts forecasts to reflect weakening outlook ELAINE KURTENBACH, AP Business Writer Sep. 20, 2022 Updated: Sep. 20, 2022 11:01 p.m.
The Asian Development Bank has downgraded its forecasts for growth in the region, citing the war in Ukraine, rising interest rates to combat decades-high inflation, and China’s slowing economy.
The Manila, Philippines-based lending agency revised its estimate for growth in developing Asian economies to 4.3%, down from an earlier forecast of 5.2%. Growth in 2023 was cut to 4.9% from 5.3% in the revised regional outlook released Wednesday.
