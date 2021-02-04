Asian shares down on caution after modest US gains YURI KAGEYAMA, AP Business Writer Feb. 4, 2021 Updated: Feb. 4, 2021 2:42 a.m.
1 of3 An employee of a bank walks by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Asian shares mostly fell Thursday as caution set in over company earnings reports, recent choppy trading in technology stocks and prospects for more economic stimulus for a world battling a pandemic. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 Currency traders watch computer monitors near screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Asian shares mostly fell Thursday as caution set in over company earnings reports, recent choppy trading in technology stocks and prospects for more economic stimulus for a world battling a pandemic. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 An employee of a bank watches computer monitors near screens showing the foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Asian shares mostly fell Thursday as caution set in over company earnings reports, recent choppy trading in technology stocks and prospects for more economic stimulus for a world battling a pandemic. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares fell Thursday as caution set in over company earnings reports, recent choppy trading in technology stocks and prospects for more economic stimulus for a world battling a pandemic.
Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 1.0% to 28,360.42, while South Korea's Kospi dropped 1.4% to 3,086.72. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.9% to 6,765.50. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.9% to 29,048.31, while the Shanghai Composite was down 0.3% to 3,506.75.