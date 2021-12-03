Asian shares mostly higher after broad rally on Wall Street ELAINE KURTENBACH, AP Business Writer Dec. 3, 2021 Updated: Dec. 3, 2021 2:12 a.m.
1 of8 A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Friday, Nov. 3, 2021. Stocks were mixed in Asia on Friday after a broad rally on Wall Street as investors kept an eye on the spread of the new coronavirus variant and measures governments are taking to restrain it. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Friday, Nov. 3, 2021. Stocks were mixed in Asia on Friday after a broad rally on Wall Street as investors kept an eye on the spread of the new coronavirus variant and measures governments are taking to restrain it. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 People wearing face masks walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Friday, Nov. 3, 2021. Stocks were mixed in Asia on Friday after a broad rally on Wall Street as investors kept an eye on the spread of the new coronavirus variant and measures governments are taking to restrain it. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Friday, Nov. 3, 2021. Stocks were mixed in Asia on Friday after a broad rally on Wall Street as investors kept an eye on the spread of the new coronavirus variant and measures governments are taking to restrain it. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 FILE - Office workers walk past Grab offices during their lunch hour in Singapore on March 26, 2018. Southeast Asia’s largest ride-hailing company Grab made its market debut Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, following a $40 billion merger in a special purpose acquisition company deal. Wong Maye-E/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Friday after a broad rally on Wall Street as investors kept an eye on the spread of the new coronavirus variant and measures governments are taking to restrain it.
Hong Kong slipped more than 1% while Tokyo edged lower. Shanghai and Seoul were higher while Sydney was nearly unchanged.
Written By
ELAINE KURTENBACH