Asian shares rise after Wall Street rise, Fed Chair comments YURI KAGEYAMA, AP Business Writer Sep. 9, 2022 Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 2:39 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 A person wearing a protective mask stands in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian benchmarks rose Friday, cheered by gains on Wall Street as comments from the Federal Reserve chairman assured markets on the expected rate rise. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 A person wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian benchmarks rose Friday, cheered by gains on Wall Street as comments from the Federal Reserve chairman assured markets on the expected rate rise. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 A person wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian benchmarks rose Friday, cheered by gains on Wall Street as comments from the Federal Reserve chairman assured markets on the expected rate rise. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 A person wearing a protective mask stands in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian benchmarks rose Friday, cheered by gains on Wall Street as comments from the Federal Reserve chairman assured markets on the expected rate rise. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 A person wearing a protective mask rides a bicycle in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian benchmarks rose Friday, cheered by gains on Wall Street as comments from the Federal Reserve chairman assured markets on the expected rate rise. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 A person wearing a protective mask stands in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian benchmarks rose Friday, cheered by gains on Wall Street as comments from the Federal Reserve chairman assured markets on the expected rate rise. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
TOKYO (AP) — Asian benchmarks rose Friday, cheered by gains on Wall Street as the Federal Reserve chairman assured markets over expected interest rate increases.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.6% in afternoon trading to 28,242.31. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.7% to 6,894.20. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 2.6% to 19,339.03, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.8% to 3,261.34. Trading was closed in South Korea for a holiday.