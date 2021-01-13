Asian stocks mixed after Wall St rebounds from uncertainty JOE McDONALD, AP Business Writer Jan. 13, 2021 Updated: Jan. 13, 2021 2:40 a.m.
1 of5 A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded, shrugging off uncertainty about a possible new attempt to impeach President Donald Trump over last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol. Koji Sasahara/AP Show More Show Less
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded, shrugging off uncertainty about a possible new attempt to impeach President Donald Trump over last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Tokyo, Australia and South Korea advanced while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined.