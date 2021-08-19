Asian stocks retreat on lack of direction from Fed, pandemic ANNABELLE LIANG, Associated Press Aug. 19, 2021 Updated: Aug. 19, 2021 3:32 a.m.
1 of5 A currency trader stands in front of screens showing foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Asian stock markets retreated Thursday after U.S. central bank policymakers made no firm decision on when to unwind their support measures for the economy. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Asian stock markets retreated Thursday after U.S. central bank policymakers made no firm decision on when to unwind their support measures for the economy. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Asian stock markets retreated Thursday after U.S. central bank policymakers made no firm decision on when to unwind their support measures for the economy. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stock markets retreated Thursday after U.S. central bank policymakers made no firm decision on when to unwind their support measures for the economy.
Regional indices tracked losses on Wall Street. The lack of a directive from the Federal Reserve fueled worries over surging coronavirus infections caused by the delta variant, and the pandemic's impact on consumer spending and jobs growth.
Written By
ANNABELLE LIANG