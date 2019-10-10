Assembly to OK resolution supporting F-35s in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly is poised to approve a resolution supporting new F-35 fighter jets in Madison despite concerns about noise.

Defense officials are considering stationing two F-35 squadrons at Truax Field. The planes would replace the Wisconsin Air National Guard's aging F-16s.

But Truax neighbors are worried about noise from the jets. An environmental impact statement says the noise would render more than 1,000 homes incompatible for residential use.

The state Senate on Tuesday approved a resolution supporting F-35s at Truax. The Assembly is taking it up Thursday.

The resolution's main authors, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Rep. Tony Kurtz, argue that placing F-35s at Truax will ensure the base remains open and noise concerns are exaggerated.