At funeral, fallen Watauga deputies remembered as 'heroes' BRYAN ANDERSON, Associated Press/Report for America May 6, 2021 Updated: May 6, 2021 7:17 p.m.
1 of18 A processional approaches the Holmes Convocational Center for the funeral services of Watauga County Sheriff's Deputies Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox in Boone, N.C., Thursday, May 6, 2021. The two deputies were killed in the line of duty. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Family members escorted by law enforcement officers lead a processional to the Holmes Convocational Center for the funeral services of Watauga County Sheriff's Deputies Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox in Boone, N.C., Thursday, May 6, 2021. The two deputies were killed in the line of duty. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 A processional passes the Holmes Convocational Center for the funeral services of Watauga County Sheriff's Deputies Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox in Boone, N.C., Thursday, May 6, 2021. The two deputies were killed in the line of duty. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Nurses watch as a processional approaches the Holmes Convocational Center for the funeral services of Watauga County Sheriff's Deputies Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox in Boone, N.C., Thursday, May 6, 2021. The two deputies were killed in the line of duty. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 A processional approaches the Holmes Convocational Center for the funeral services of Watauga County Sheriff's Deputies Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox in Boone, N.C., Thursday, May 6, 2021. The two deputies were killed in the line of duty. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Meagan Brunson, center, Azalea Brunson, right, and Levi Brunson watch as a processional approaches the Holmes Convocational Center for the funeral services of Watauga County Sheriff's Deputies Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox in Boone, N.C., Thursday, May 6, 2021. The two deputies were killed in the line of duty. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 A police officer waits outside the Holmes Convocational Center for the funeral services of Watauga County Sheriff's Deputies Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox in Boone, N.C., Thursday, May 6, 2021. The two deputies were killed in the line of duty. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Law enforcement officer gather outside the Holmes Convocational Center for the funeral services of Watauga County Sheriff's Deputies Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox in Boone, N.C., Thursday, May 6, 2021. The two deputies were killed in the line of duty. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 A caisson approaches the Holmes Convocational Center for the funeral services of Watauga County Sheriff's Deputies Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox in Boone, N.C., Thursday, May 6, 2021. The two deputies were killed in the line of duty. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 A riderless horse approaches the Holmes Convocational Center for the funeral services of Watauga County Sheriff's Deputies Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox in Boone, N.C., Thursday, May 6, 2021. The two deputies were killed in the line of duty. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 A K-9 officer leads a processional to the Holmes Convocational Center for the funeral services of Watauga County Sheriff's Deputies Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox in Boone, N.C., Thursday, May 6, 2021. The two deputies were killed in the line of duty. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 A caisson approaches the Holmes Convocational Center for the funeral services of Watauga County Sheriff's Deputies Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox in Boone, N.C., Thursday, May 6, 2021. The two deputies were killed in the line of duty. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The sheriff was already running late to the office when a woman pleaded for him to stop. She wanted to pay her respects to the families of Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox, but didn't have much to offer.
Less than a week ago in Boone, North Carolina, two deputies had been killed in the line of duty while performing what was supposed to be a routine welfare check. They were met with gunfire and killed after entering the home.