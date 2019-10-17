Atlanta's Fox improves services for deaf, hard of hearing

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal prosecutors say Atlanta's Fox Theatre is improving the quality and availability of services for people who are deaf and hard of hearing.

The U.S. attorney's office in Atlanta said in a news release Thursday that it had entered into an agreement with the Fox to resolve complaints about violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The release says complaints filed with the U.S. attorney's office said people with hearing disabilities were denied effective communication.

The agreement says the Fox has expanded the auxiliary aids and services for people who are hard of hearing to include closed captioning. The Fox also plans to evaluate the effectiveness of these aids and services and to explore innovative ways to ensure effective communication for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.