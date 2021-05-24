Atlantic City 1st quarter casino earnings more than triple WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press May 24, 2021 Updated: May 24, 2021 3:28 p.m.
1 of6 This May 3, 2021 photo shows a bottle of hand sanitizer, plexiglass barriers and face masks in use during a game of roulette at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City N.J. On May 24, 2021, New Jersey gambling regulators released figures showing that the Atlantic City casinos' first quarter earnings more than tripled this year compared to the same period last year, when the COVID19 pandemic wiped out half of March. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 This May 3, 2021 photo shows a gambler playing a slot machine at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City N.J. On Monday, May 24, 2021, New Jersey gambling regulators released figures showing that the Atlantic City casinos' first quarter earnings more than tripled this year compared to the same period last year, when the COVID19 pandemic wiped out half of March. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 This May 3, 2021 photo shows a woman playing a slot machine at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City N.J. On Monday, May 24, 2021, New Jersey gambling regulators released figures showing that the Atlantic City casinos' first quarter earnings more than tripled this year compared to the same period last year, when the COVID19 pandemic wiped out half of March. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 This May 3, 2021 photo shows an intentionally disabled slot machine next to a man playing a different slot machine while wearing a face mask at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On May 24, 2021, New Jersey gambling regulators released figures showing that the Atlantic City casinos' first quarter earnings more than tripled this year compared to the same period last year, when the COVID19 pandemic wiped out half of March. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Atlantic City casinos' gross operating profit soared in the first quarter of this year to more than $95 million, more than three times the amount they earned in the first quarter of 2020, when the COVID-19 shutdown wiped out half of March.
Figures released Monday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show eight of the nine casinos posted increases in their gross operating profit, with only Bally's posting an operating loss.