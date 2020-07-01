Attack by homeless man leaves victim in critical condition

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a Delaware man has been hospitalized in critical condition after being attacked by a homeless man armed with a hammer.

Police say the attack occurred Tuesday evening in downtown Dover after an argument between the 57-year-old victim and 39-year-old Jerrin Rountree.

Authorities say officers responded to a report of a man bleeding from his head with another man standing over him with a hammer. Officers took Rountree into custody without incident and also located the hammer used in the alleged assault.

Rountree was charged with first-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. He was detained with a secured bond of $20,000.