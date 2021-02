PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A group of militants attacked a security post in a former Taliban stronghold in northwest Pakistan bordering Afghanistan, triggering a shootout that killed four troops and four insurgents, the country's military said Friday.

The overnight attack took place in Makeen, a border town in the former tribal region of South Waziristan, the military said in a statement. It gave no further details, saying only that troops were still searching the area.