Attackers try to stab the transitional president of Mali

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A man tried to stab Mali’s transitional President Col. Assimi Goita Tuesday at the Grand Mosque in the capital amid celebrations for the Muslim holiday of sacrifice, Eid al-Adha.

The attempted stabbing happened after the holiday prayers and sermon at the mosque and the imam went to slaughter the sheep, according to witnesses. One man with a knife and another with a gun participated in the attack, said the witnesses. Goita was not hurt and his security team quickly took him away, but one person was injured, they said.