Attorneys for school shooter want pretrial hearings closed

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for the suspect in a 2018 Florida high school massacre told a judge Tuesday that the news media and public should be barred from all pretrial hearings, saying Nikolas Cruz’s right to an impartial jury will be irrevocably harmed if certain evidence is revealed before jurors are seated.
Chief assistant public defender David Wheeler told Circuit Judge Elizabeth Schrerer that discussing during open pretrial hearings evidence that might be excluded or barred would “let the cat out of the bag” and create news coverage that would prejudice the potential juror pool.