Audit finds inadequate evidence practices in Utah courts

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A report indicates that evidence such as drugs and guns is at risk of being stolen once the items reach the Utah court system.

The Deseret News reported Wednesday that a state audit of six district courts and three juvenile courts found inadequate procedures to safeguard and track evidence.

The state auditor's office found that some courts failed take regular inventories of items, use security measures, or control and record access.

The report did not name the courts examined.

The report also says guns and drugs that are no longer needed in court and are waiting to be destroyed have the greatest likelihood of being stolen.

State Courts Administrator Mary Noonan says evidence rooms have now been secured and courts are drafting policies for evidence handling.

