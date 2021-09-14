Auditor: Wolf's business shutdown waiver program 'flawed'

A Wolf administration program that allowed Pennsylvania businesses to seek waivers to remain open in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic was deeply flawed, using criteria that shifted constantly and giving inconsistent and subjective answers to business owners struggling to stay afloat, the state’s chief fiscal watchdog said Tuesday.
Auditor General Timothy DeFoor, a first-term Republican, said he found no evidence that political pressure played a role in the state's determinations on which businesses would be permitted to stay open and which would have to remain closed.