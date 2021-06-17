Austin: Al-Qaida could regroup in Afghanistan in 2 years ROBERT BURNS and LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press June 17, 2021 Updated: June 17, 2021 1 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — An extremist group like al-Qaida may be able to regenerate in Afghanistan and pose a threat to the U.S. homeland within two years of the American military's withdrawal from the country, the Pentagon's top leaders said Thursday.
It was the most specific public forecast of the prospects for a renewed international terrorist threat from Afghanistan since President Joe Biden announced in April that all U.S. troops would withdraw by Sept. 11.
Written By
ROBERT BURNS and LOLITA C. BALDOR