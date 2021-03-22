Austin police name interim chief, start national search

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A nationwide search is underway for a new police chief in Texas’ capitol city following the retirement of Austin’s former top police officer amid a reckoning over racial injustice and use of force in law enforcement.
Austin Police Department Assistant Chief Joseph Chacon has been appointed as Interim Police Chief while a national search takes place, Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk announced Monday. Former Austin Police Chief Brian Manley announced his retirement in February.