Australia demands Optus pay for new customer ID documents

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s federal and state governments on Wednesday called for Optus to pay for replacing identification documents including passports and driver’s licenses to avoid identity fraud after 9.8 million of the telecommunications company’s customers had personal data stolen by computer hackers.
The Australian government has blamed lax cybersecurity at Optus for last week's unprecedented breach of current and former customers' personal information.