Australia upset at Indonesia reducing Bali bomber's sentence Aug. 18, 2022 Updated: Aug. 18, 2022 11:42 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - Terrorist suspect Umar Patek, center, is escorted by police officers as he arrives to testify for his wife, Ruqayyah binti Husein Luceno, who is on trial for immigration violations, at a district court in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Nov. 29, 2011.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, that it's upsetting Indonesia has further reduced the prison sentence of the bombmaker Patek in the Bali terror attack that killed 202 people — meaning the terrorist could be freed within days if he's granted parole. Tatan Syuflana Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - Umar Patek, an Indonesian militant charged in the 2002 Bali terrorist attacks, left, sits with his lawyer during his trial in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, March 8, 2012. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, that it's upsetting Indonesia has further reduced the prison sentence of the bombmaker Patek in the Bali terror attack that killed 202 people — meaning the terrorist could be freed within days if he's granted parole. Tatan Syuflana Show More Show Less
3 of3
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's leader said Friday that it's upsetting Indonesia has further reduced the prison sentence of the bombmaker in the Bali terror attack that killed 202 people — meaning the terrorist could be freed within days if he's granted parole.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he'd been told by Indonesian authorities that Umar Patek's sentence had been reduced by another five months, taking his total reductions to almost two years.
