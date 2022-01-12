Austrian FM: Lebanon can get IMF aid if Beirut makes reforms Jan. 12, 2022 Updated: Jan. 12, 2022 4:49 a.m.
BEIRUT (AP) — Austria’s foreign minister said Wednesday that the European Union wants to help Lebanon escape its economic meltdown, but only if the country's leaders clean up Beirut's affairs.
Alexander Schallenberg told reporters after meeting his Lebanese counterpart in Beirut that Lebanon should reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund, move forward with the investigation into the August 2020 port blast and restructure the hard-hit banking sector.