ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man has died in a house fire on the north end of St. Louis, fire officials said.

Firefighters were called around 8 p.m. Thursday for a fire in a two-story home in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Officials said a father and son lived in the home and that the son jumped from a window to escape the flames. The father died in the home, officials said. Their names were not immediately released.