Authorities: Man fatally shoots sister, himself inside home

ALLEGHENY, Pa. (AP) — A man fatally shot his sister in their family's western Pennsylvania home early Wednesday and then turned the gun on himself, authorities said.

Allegheny police told KDKA-TV that the man reportedly assaulted his sister during a dispute late Tuesday night, and she reported the incident to police. Officers responded to the home but could not locate the man.

Authorities later learned the man had stopped at the town's police station, but no officers were in the building at the time. He ultimately spoke to dispatchers but had left by the time officers had returned.

The shooting was reported shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities soon arrived at the home and found the sister had been shot several times before the man shot himself. Their names have not been released.

The siblings' mother apparently was in the home when the shooting occurred, but she was not injured.