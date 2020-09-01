Authorities: Man tries to kill wife, fatally shoots himself

XENIA, Ohio (AP) — An armed man who ran after his wife and tried to shoot her was later found dead from an apparently self-inflicted wound, authorities said

Xenia police responding to reports of shots fired in a neighborhood around 7:30 a.m. Monday soon found the woman, who had escaped unharmed.

A Greene County SWAT team responded and tracked her husband, Harold Myers, to the garage of a home. After several failed attempts to make contact with him, they entered the garage around 9:45 a.m. and found Myers dead from a gunshot wound.

Authorities have not said why Myers was chasing his wife.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.