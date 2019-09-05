https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Authorities-Small-plane-crashes-in-mountainous-14416277.php
Authorities: Small plane crashes in mountainous area of Utah
HENEFER, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a single-engine plane with two people aboard has crashed in Utah.
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer told news outlets that the crash occurred Thursday in a mountainous area several miles west of Henefer in Morgan County.
It's not known whether anybody was injured in the crash and no additional information was immediately available on its circumstances.
