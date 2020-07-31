Authorities believe man presumed drowned near Eagle Falls

INDEX, Wash. (AP) — A man in Washington state is presumed to have drowned after he went underwater at a popular attraction near Eagle Falls, authorities said.

Sky Valley Fire Chief Eric Andrews said first-responders were called to the scene Wednesday around 6 p.m. after witnesses said a man did not resurface, The Daily Herald reported. The man was not identified.

Authorities conducted an aerial search with a drone and an underwater search with divers, but the man was not found. Search and rescue crews left the scene around 10 p.m.

“There was not much more we could do at that point,” Andrews said, adding that he had likely drowned.

Sky Valley Fire Assistant Chief Ernie Walters told the Herald that Eagle Falls has been the site of several deaths in recent years as social media videos have increased of people going through the rapids or jumping into the river.

Andrews urged people to remain safe, and said multiple fire stations, including those with Sky Valley Fire, loan out flotation devices.