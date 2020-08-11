Authorities capture suspect in 5-year-old's fatal shooting

WILSON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have captured the suspect in the shooting death of a 5-year-old boy, police said.

Darius Nathaniel Sessoms, 25, was arrested Monday and is in the custody of Wilson Police and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Task Force, The Wilson Times reported. Sessoms, who was found in a home in Goldsboro, is charged with first-degree murder.

Wilson County District Court Judge John Britt told Sessoms during a virtual hearing on Tuesday that he has a right to represent himself, hire a lawyer or he could ask for a court-appointed lawyer. Sessoms, who is being held in the Wilson County jail without bond, said he wanted to try to hire a lawyer.

Wilson police said officers responding to a report of a shooting at a mobile home park found Cannon Hinnant suffering from a gunshot wound. Capt. Steve Stroud said officers and emergency personnel performed first aid before the boy was taken to Wilson Medical Center, where he died.