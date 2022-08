SALEM, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have identified a suspect in the 1986 killing of a Massachusetts college student whose body was found in a wooded area along a highway hours after she was last seen alive.

Claire Gravel, a 20-year-old student at Salem State, went to a city pub with friends on Saturday, June 29, and was last seen alive between 1:30 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. Sunday when she was dropped off at her apartment, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said Wednesday.