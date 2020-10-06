Authorities investigating possible mail theft in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Several U.S. Postal Service offices in Virginia have said that someone tampered with their outside mailboxes.

Michael Romano, a U.S. Postal Service inspector, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Monday that it appears that mail was taken from the tampered mail boxes in the Richmond area.

However, neither the U.S. Postal Service nor the Virginia Department of Elections can confirm if any election mail was in the tampered boxes. Virginia is in the midst of early voting.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating six locations where there were reports of tampering.

“Mail theft is typically (uncommon), but these are crimes of opportunity and this does occur,” Romano said. “Postal inspectors need to engage immediately and start conducting an aggressive investigation.”

Mail theft is a federal felony, Romano said.