Authorities say death at Burning Man festival 'suspicious'

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A man's death at the Burning Man festival is being ruled as suspicious.

The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office on Friday identified the man found dead in a medical tent as Shane Billingham.

Pershing County sheriff's officials did not release a cause of death, age or hometown.

According to deputies, they responded to reports of a death at the festival north of Reno.

Doctors already on site had pronounced him dead.

The music and art festival in Nevada's Black Rock Desert is going on through Sept. 2.

The event typically draws tens of thousands of people.