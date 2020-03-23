Authorities say fisherman drowned after falling from boat

GUTTENBERG, Iowa (AP) — A man fishing on the Mississippi River fell from a boat in northeast Iowa and drowned, authorities said.

The Iowa Natural Resources Department said two men in a 14-foot-long (4.3-meter-long) boat were in a restricted area near a low-head dam at Guttenberg on Saturday afternoon when their boat began to take on water in a turbulent area below the lock.

Shaun Oppenheimer, 54, of Quasqueton, went overboard and drowned, the department said in a news release. His body was recovered.

Neither man was wearing a flotation device although two were on the boat, the department said.

The incident is being investigated.