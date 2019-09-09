Autistic boy found dead in park pool in LA-area suburb

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a missing autistic boy was found in closed city park pool in a Los Angeles suburb.

An Inglewood Police Department statement says 9-year-old Zavire Dion Portis was reported missing shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday after last being seen with his family in Edward Vincent Park. The boy was described as being unable to speak.

The department says a search began immediately and ultimately included patrol, air, K-9 and detective units.

Around 9:30 p.m., park patrons told officers that a child's body was in the pool.

Officers recovered the body and it was identified by family members.

Homicide detectives have assumed control of the investigation.