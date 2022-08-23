Autopsy confirms body found in reservoir is California girl Aug. 23, 2022 Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 5:30 p.m.
1 of11 Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, center, mother of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, listens to law enforcement during a news conference, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in Truckee, Calif. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP) Paul Kitagaki Jr./AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 In this undated photo released by the Placer County Sheriff's Office is Kiely Rodni. Authorities in Northern California are asking for the public's help in finding the 16-year-old girl who went missing after attending a party at a campground and may have been abducted. (Placer County Sheriff's Office via AP) Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 In this image from surveillance video released by the Placer County Sheriff's Office is Kiely Rodni at a local business in Truckee, Calif., on Aug. 5, 2022. Authorities in Northern California released a frame from surveillance video showing the missing 16-year-old at a store before she disappeared over the weekend and asked, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, for anyone with information to contact officials, saying they are not getting new leads. (Placer County Sheriff's Office via AP) Show More Show Less
5 of11 Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, center, mother of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, listens to law enforcement during a news conference, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in Truckee, Calif. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP) Paul Kitagaki Jr./AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Nevada County Sheriff's Capt. Sam Brown answers questions as Sheriff Shannan Moon listens during a news conference in Truckee, Calif., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, about the recovery of Kiely Rodni's vehicle. A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that the body had not been identified yet but "we believe it is our missing person." (Sara Nevis/The Sacramento Bee via AP) Sara Nevis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon speaks at during a news conference in Truckee, Calif., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, about the recovery of Kiely Rodni's vehicle. A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Moon told a press conference that the body had not been identified yet but "we believe it is our missing person." (Sara Nevis/The Sacramento Bee via AP) Sara Nevis/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Nevada County Sheriff's Capt. Sam Brown answers questions during a news conference in Truckee, Calif., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, about the recovery of Kiely Rodni's vehicle. A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that the body had not been identified yet but "we believe it is our missing person." (Sara Nevis/The Sacramento Bee via AP) Sara Nevis/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — An autopsy Tuesday confirmed that a body found inside a car submerged in a Northern California reservoir is that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who disappeared after going to a large youth party earlier this month, authorities said.
No other results of the autopsy were released in a Facebook post by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.