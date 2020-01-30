Avalanche at Japan ski resort, 1 feared dead, 7 survive

TOKYO (AP) — An avalanche at a ski resort on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido on Thursday hit a group of eight foreign skiers, likely killing at least one.

The avalanche occurred when the group was skiing outside of a designated course near the Tomamu ski resort in central Hokkaido, according to the nearby Shimukappu village office.

One skier who escaped from the snow called police asking for help, said village official Atsushi Tada. The caller said one of them, a French man in his 40s, was feared dead, but six others survived, though further details of their conditions were not available.

Rescuers from the Hokkaido prefectural police were to head to the site for their rescue, although the operation may be hampered by risks of another avalanche in the area.

Tada said nationalities and other details of the seven survivors were not known.