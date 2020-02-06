Avalon Shelton’s $64.7M sale headlines property sales

CBRE has announced the sale of Avalon Shelton, a 250-home mid-rise luxury apartment community in Shelton, to Merion Realty Partners.

The following property transfers were recorded in the city clerk’s office this month.

* 20 Third Avenue (2020 Hudson Single Model Home), Fairchild Heights Inc. to Joseph R. Grand Jr., $71,000.

* 169 Blueberry Hill, Linda Everett (tr) and Linda Everett Revocable Trust to Pjeter Berisha, Drita Deda, Valentin Berisha, $565,000.

* 10 Lakeview Avenue, Edward J. Fredericksen Jr. to Brandon Celini, $285,000.

* 69 Rolling Ridge Road, Paul Salce Sr. and Anita Salce to James Salce, $244,995.

* 30 Theodore Road, Edmund M. Conklin (exec) and Edmund J. Conklin (est) to Dennis Gallo and Donna M. Gallo, $368,500.

* 31 Cloverdale Avenue, Everett L. Mosher and Kristen J. Mosher to Marjorie Auguste and Ricardo Auguste, $425,000.

* 100 Parrott Drive, Unit 1702, George P. Shaw and Linda M. Shaw to William H. Brewster and Diem Pham, $650,000.

* 102 Ten Coat Lane, Gina Cimino to Jillian Wilhelm and Matthew Wilhelm, $323,900.

* 19 Lane Street, Leo Richard Dunham and Denise Stephens Dunham to Kyle Delet-Kanic and Jenna Difalco, $285,000.

* 500 River Road, Water’s Edge of Shelton LLC to Karin Steiner, $459,900.

* 43 Saginaw Trail, Jodi Lyn Boyko to Nevzat Murtishi and Alban Murtishi, $150,000.

* 3 PCS Wooster Street, Stacy Infantas to Lino Fleurant and Marie Edner Fleurant, $180,000.

* 77 Beacon Hill Terrace, HSBC Mortgage Services Inc. to Amy Lynn Gentile, $510,000.

* 23 Hawk’s Ridge, Hawk’s Ridge of Shelton LLC to Kent Rosenthal (tr), Monica Rosenthal (tr), Kent D. Rosenthal and Monica A. Rosenthal Family Trust, $630,763.

* 266 Isinglass Road, JBDR LLC to Santos Villafane, $315,720.

* 162 Hawk’s Ridge, Hawk’s Ridge of Shelton LLC to Richard Addorisio and Joan Addorisio, $554,280.

* 527 Antelope Trail, Aspetuck Village Condominium Association Inc. to Phyllis Ann Most, $400,000.

* 31 Carriage Hill Estates, Michael Petro aka Michael C Petro aka Melanie Petro aka Melanie A. Petro to John J. Pawlowski, $193,000.

* 27 Finlan Estates, Amy Gentile Schaible to John Paul Bras and Ashley A. Pazmino, $400,000.

* 81 Dimon Road, Martha A. Insalaco (tr) and Martha A. Insalaco Revocable Trust to Ryan J. Mattioli and Liliana R. Mattioli, $348,000.

* 15 Deer Run Lane, Colin G. Schulze and Barbara M. Schulze to Gregory R. Rastocky, $350,000.

* 18 Blacks Hill Road, Ryan J. Mattioli and Liliana Mattioli to Portia T. Robinson, $325,000.

* 31 Winthrop Woods Road, Blakeman Construction LLC to Jamie Fiatarone, $200,000.

* 27 Winthrop Woods Road, Blakeman Construction LLC to Jamie Fiatarone, $200,000.

* 77 Jefferson Street, Terrence H. Rich to Veronica M. Reyes, $266,000.

* Avalon Shelton (185 Canal Street East), Avalon Shelton LLC to Merion Shelton LP, $64,750,000.

* 70 Kyles Way, George C. Lucke and Helen R. Lucke to Gerard Giordano and Linda M. Giordano, $430,000.

* 192 Aspetuck Village, Vest Claire (exec) and Elizabeth Slawson (est) to Justin Z. Hesser, $259,000.

* 89 Shelton Avenue, Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. to SPAZ Property LLC, $143,200.

* 70 Poplar Drive, Gordon E. Lewis and Julia M. Lewis to Marilyn Carolina, $315,000.

* 36 Belmont Avenue, Sandra Posca (exec) and James E. Carroll (est) to Janel Beard, $270,000.

* 98 Old Stratford Road, Evelyn P. Golis to Anthony Genovese III, $262,500.

* 266 Meadow Street, Brendan Gourley to Manuel Dasilva, $60,000.