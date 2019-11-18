BIC participates in Global Education Week

BIC Chief of Staff Jonathan Skryme asks students in the audience what careers they'd like to pursue during his opening remarks at BIC's Global Education Week event.

BIC recently organized its second BIC Global Education Week, where team members in more than 40 countries across five continents mobilized to improve learning conditions for children and students within their local communities.

At its Shelton, headquarters, BIC partnered with Junior Achievement of Greater Fairfield County to hold a mock career fair for more than 40 local high school sophomores, juniors and seniors. The event opened with a series of presentations from BIC team members explaining their roles in sales, marketing, human resources, finance and the leadership team.

After the opening presentations wrapped, students entered BIC’s mock career fair, where they met with BIC team members to learn about the different career paths available within the organization. In addition to holding a mock career fair, BIC also donated school supplies to the high schools.

Through its “Writing the Future, Together” sustainable development commitments, BIC is committed to improving the learning conditions of 250 million children around the globe by 2025. BIC Global Education Week is part of the organization’s global effort to “ensure inclusive and quality education for all and promote lifelong learning,” one of the 17 sustainable development goals defined by the United Nations in September 2015.

For more information on Global Education Week and BIC’s commitment to improving lives through education, visit bicworld.com.