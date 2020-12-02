2 engines, 12 cars on freight train derail in New Mexico

VADO, N.M. (AP) — Two engines and 12 empty cars that were part of a Burlington Northern Santa Fe freight train derailed in the southern New Mexico community of Vado early Wednesday morning, the railroad said.

The train’s engineer was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries and cause of the derailment was under investigation, BNSF said in a statement.

The derailment left one engine on its side and the second was off the rails but upright.

The state Department of Transportation said parts of several highways were closed in Vado, which is 15 miles (25 miles) south of Las Cruces.

Additional information was not immediately available.