BOE Finance Committee among city meetings

The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill Street, unless otherwise noted.

Friday, Oct. 11

Planning & Zoning Downtown Subcommittee, 9 a.m., SEDC, 475 Howe Avenue.

Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments, 10 a.m., NVCOG, 49 Leavenworth Street, Suite 303, Waterbury.

Monday, Oct. 14

City Hall closed in observance of Columbus Day.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Special Board of Aldermen Street Committee, 6 p.m., City Hall Room 104.

Lake Housatonic Authority, 7:30 p.m., Derby City Hall, 1 Elizabeth Street, Derby.

Zoning Board of Appeals, 7:30 p.m., City Hall auditorium.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Youth Services Bureau, 7:45 a.m., Perry Hill School, 60 Perry Hill Road.

Board of Education Finance Committee, 5 p.m., Board of Education, 382 Long Hill Avenue.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Purchasing - Bids, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., City Hall.

Board of Education Teaching & Learning Policy Committee, 4:30 p.m., Board of Education, 382 Long Hill Avenue.

Valley Emergency Medical Services annual meeting, 7 p.m., Valley Emergency Medical Services, 764 Derby Avenue, Seymour.

Parks & Recreation Commission, 7:30 p.m., Community Center, 41 Church Street.