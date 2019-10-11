BOE Finance Committee among city meetings
The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill Street, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, Oct. 11
Planning & Zoning Downtown Subcommittee, 9 a.m., SEDC, 475 Howe Avenue.
Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments, 10 a.m., NVCOG, 49 Leavenworth Street, Suite 303, Waterbury.
Monday, Oct. 14
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Special Board of Aldermen Street Committee, 6 p.m., City Hall Room 104.
Lake Housatonic Authority, 7:30 p.m., Derby City Hall, 1 Elizabeth Street, Derby.
Zoning Board of Appeals, 7:30 p.m., City Hall auditorium.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Youth Services Bureau, 7:45 a.m., Perry Hill School, 60 Perry Hill Road.
Board of Education Finance Committee, 5 p.m., Board of Education, 382 Long Hill Avenue.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Purchasing - Bids, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., City Hall.
Board of Education Teaching & Learning Policy Committee, 4:30 p.m., Board of Education, 382 Long Hill Avenue.
Valley Emergency Medical Services annual meeting, 7 p.m., Valley Emergency Medical Services, 764 Derby Avenue, Seymour.
Parks & Recreation Commission, 7:30 p.m., Community Center, 41 Church Street.